Melissa Murphy, de vrouw zonder wie porno er heel anders uit had gezien

Melissa Murphy was jarenlang make-up artist in een winkelcentrum in Boston, totdat ze tien jaar geleden haar veilige leventje inruilde voor een baan in de porno-industrie. Sindsdien voorziet ze de grote pornosterren van make-up en daarmee vervult ze misschien wel de belangrijkste rol in de hele industrie.

De 38-jarige Murphy maakt sommige actrices onherkenbaar met haar make-up. Zelf ziet ze het zo: "Van een zoet meisje maak ik een pin-up doll", zegt ze tegen Tech Insider. Door de jaren heeft ze pornoactrices van binnen en buiten en leren kennen en is ze wars van alle vooroordelen.

"Tijdens de de make-up-sessies bespreek ik alles met de actrices en modellen, ook privézaken. Met sommige vrouwen die ik opmaak ben ik zelfs zo goed bevriend dat ik met ze op vakantie ga. De meeste vrouwen met wie ik werk zijn gewone vrouwen, maar dan met een bijzondere baan. Veel mensen denken dat er iets mis is met vrouwen die pornoactrice worden. Ik kan iedereen vertellen dat dit onzin is."

Muprhy houdt sinds enige tijd een Instagramaccount bij met voor- en nafoto's én -video's. Een interessant account dat voor sommige mannen als confronterend ervaren kan worden. Naast pornoactrices doet ze ook de make-up van modellen. Zo werkt ze regelmatig voor de Amerikaanse Playboy en andere erotische bladen.

Voor en na

Een compilatie van haar Instagramaccount.

#glamour #hair & #makeup for a video parody on #IGGY & #JLO video #booty Een video die is geplaatst door Melissa Murphy (@xmelissamakeupx) op 20 Mrt 2015 om 2:34 PDT

Look #1 on Model. On set for @hollyrandall #hollyrandall #hair #makeup #beforeandafter #photos by #xmelissamakeupx #nofilter #nophotoshop #straightupmakeup Een foto die is geplaatst door Melissa Murphy (@xmelissamakeupx) op 17 Sep 2015 om 11:26 PDT

#Naturalglamour On set for @hollyrandall #hollyrandall #hair #makeup #beforeandafter #photos #video by #xmelissamakeupx #nofilter #nophotoshop #straightupmakeup ? Een video die is geplaatst door Melissa Murphy (@xmelissamakeupx) op 13 Sep 2015 om 12:44 PDT

#naturalglamour #hair #makeup #beforeandafter #photos #video by #xmelissamakeupx #nofilter #nophotoshop #straightupmakeup Een video die is geplaatst door Melissa Murphy (@xmelissamakeupx) op 10 Jun 2015 om 9:40 PDT