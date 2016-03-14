Melissa Murphy, de vrouw zonder wie porno er heel anders uit had gezien

Melissa Murphy was jarenlang make-up artist in een winkelcentrum in Boston, totdat ze tien jaar geleden haar veilige leventje inruilde voor een baan in de porno-industrie. Sindsdien voorziet ze de grote pornosterren van make-up en daarmee vervult ze misschien wel de belangrijkste rol in de hele industrie.
De 38-jarige Murphy maakt sommige actrices onherkenbaar met haar make-up. Zelf ziet ze het zo: "Van een zoet meisje maak ik een pin-up doll", zegt ze tegen Tech Insider. Door de jaren heeft ze pornoactrices van binnen en buiten en leren kennen en is ze wars van alle vooroordelen.
Lees ook: Schoonmaakster fotografeert porno-filmsets nadat iedereen is vertrokken
"Tijdens de de make-up-sessies bespreek ik alles met de actrices en modellen, ook privézaken. Met sommige vrouwen die ik opmaak ben ik zelfs zo goed bevriend dat ik met ze op vakantie ga. De meeste vrouwen met wie ik werk zijn gewone vrouwen, maar dan met een bijzondere baan. Veel mensen denken dat er iets mis is met vrouwen die pornoactrice worden. Ik kan iedereen vertellen dat dit onzin is."
Muprhy houdt sinds enige tijd een Instagramaccount bij met voor- en nafoto's én -video's. Een interessant account dat voor sommige mannen als confronterend ervaren kan worden. Naast pornoactrices doet ze ook de make-up van modellen. Zo werkt ze regelmatig voor de Amerikaanse Playboy en andere erotische bladen.
Voor en na
Een compilatie van haar Instagramaccount.
New Work?? on model: @xogoldenfox on set for @hollyrandall #hair #makeup #beforeandafter #photos by #Xmelissamakeupx #nofilter #nophotoshop #straightupmakeup ?Any questions? Ask below??xo
Een foto die is geplaatst door Melissa Murphy (@xmelissamakeupx) op
New Work?? Second Look on Model in previous post. I did a hair change and added gloss to the lips. I like to show these transitions because it's a regular part of my job. I love to make my models look different in each photo set. Taking one look and creating different variations on it as quickly as possible. Hair & lip changes are the fastest way to do this. I took the hairstyle and made it into an updo. It was the perfect compliment to the neckline on the dress. I have one more to post after this. Which is your favorite so far? ?Makeup details listed in previous post?? #hair #makeup #beforeandafter #photos by #Xmelissamakeupx #nofilter #nophotoshop #straightupmakeup
New work?? Eyes~ mix of @inglot_usa & @maccosmetics Face~ @stilacosmetics #onestep primer @makeupforeverofficial HD Ultra foundation & HD concealer. Contour~ @makeupforeverofficial Brows~ @anastasiabeverlyhills Blush~ @milanicosmetics Lips~ @doseofcolors #hair #makeup #beforeandafter #photos by #Xmelissamakeupx #nofilter #nophotoshop #straightupmakeup #myart #beautifulcanvas #beautiful #naturalglam #ilovemyjob ???? Lashes are #607 & #46 stacked
Een foto die is geplaatst door Melissa Murphy (@xmelissamakeupx) op
?? Face: @makeupforeverofficial HD Ultra Foundation & concealer. Mixing base: @veilcosmetics to sheer out foundation & add more of a glow to the skin. Brows: @anastasiabeverlyhills #browwiz #mediumbrown Eyes: @loraccosmetics #unzipped palette Lashes: 747s Blush: @narsissist #lovejoy Lips: @doseofcolors #teddy ? #Hair #makeup #beforeandafter #photos by #Xmelissamakeupx #nofilter #nophotoshop #straightupmakeup on Model: ?? Eva on set for @hollyrandall
? Soft Holiday Glam! ? Face: @makeupforeverofficial HD ultra foundation & concealer always applied with a damp @beautyblender Brows: @anastasiabeverlyhills #browwiz #mediumbrown Eyes: mix of @loraccosmetics #unzipped palette & @urbandecaycosmetics #naked palette. Lashes: #747m stacked with #607. I contoured with @makeupforeverofficial contour pallet. Blush is @narsissist #orgasm. Lips: I used @maccosmetics #stripdown lip liner all over then used @velvet59 #vanillamacaroon mixed with a touch of #Kai-lei ?? On model: ??Luna on set for @hollyrandall #Hair #makeup #beforeandafter #photos by #Xmelissamakeupx #nofilter #nophotoshop #straightupmakeup #naturalglam
Een foto die is geplaatst door Melissa Murphy (@xmelissamakeupx) op
2nd Look! On Model: ?? @melissajeanofficial #MelissaJean on set for @hollyrandall #Playboy #Hair #makeup #beforeandafter #photos #video by #Xmelissamakeupx #nofilter #nophotoshop #straightupmakeup ? Makeup details listed on 1st Look post. ?Lip change: @doseofcolors #teddy with #corset in center / Liner @maccosmetics #velvetella cremestick liner ?
? Primer: @veilcosmetics #sunsetveil Foundation: @makeupforeverofficial HD Ultra Foundation & concealer. Setting: @lauramercier #secretbrighteningpowder @makeupforeverofficial Super matte loose powder #12. Brows: @anastasiabeverlyhills #browwiz #softbrown Blush: @narsissist #orgasm Shadows: @loraccosmetics cream, light pink & mauve. Highlight: @maccosmetics #softandgentle Lips: @makeupforeverofficial #2C Aqua lip liner all over @velvet59 #vanillamacaroon in center of lip @victoriassecret gloss #loveberry on top ? #hair #makeup #beforeandafter #photos by #Xmelissamakeupx #nofilter #nophotoshop #straightupmakeup
Een foto die is geplaatst door Melissa Murphy (@xmelissamakeupx) op
? #naturalglam #seethroughmakeup #enhancing #freckles #hair #makeup #beforeandafter #photos by #Xmelissamakeupx #nofilter #nophotoshop #straightupmakeup ?? @makeupforeverofficial mixed with @veilcosmetics Sunset veil primer/ mixing medium. ?? @anastasiabeverlyhills #browwiz #softbrown ?? @lauramercier #secretbrighteningpowder ?? @velvet59 #pch lipstick ?? @maccosmetics #softandgentle highlight ?? @nigelbeautyemporium #747s lashes ?? @loraccosmetics eyeshadows ?
Een foto die is geplaatst door Melissa Murphy (@xmelissamakeupx) op
? #hair #makeup #beforeandafter #photos by #xmelissamakeupx #nofilter #nophotoshop #straightupmakeup ? on eyes: @loraccosmetics Pro palette colors Gold, mauve, & taupe. @maccosmetics naked pigment. @makeupforeverofficial Aqua liner #2L . @loraccosmetics liquid liner. Brows: @anastasiabeverlyhills brow wiz in soft brown. Face: @makeupforeverofficial Ultra HD foundation & HD concealer. Lips: @makeupforeverofficial Aqua liner #3c with @velvet59 #topanga lipstick. @victoriassecret gloss #loveberry ? #naturalglam #anastasiabeverlyhills #lorac #makeupforever #nars #victoriassecret #velvet59 #maccosmetics #mikasa #veilcosmetics
Last Look on Model: ?? @giarameygay #GiaRameyGay on set for @hollyrandall #Playboy #hair #makeup #beforeandafter #photos by #xmelissamakeupx #nofilter #nophotoshop #straightupmakeup ? For this Look change I straightened her hair, darkened her eyes slightly & changed her lip color. This was the most dramatic of the 3 looks. For makeup details see 1st post! ??Lip color above is: @makeupforeverofficial Aqua lip #3C with @velvet59 #VanillaMacaroon in center to create hombre. Then used @victoriassecret lipgloss on top.
Een foto die is geplaatst door Melissa Murphy (@xmelissamakeupx) op
#hair #makeup #beforeandafter #photos by #xmelissamakeupx #nofilter #nophotoshop #straightupmakeup ??Some products used: @makeupforeverofficial #makeupforever HD Ultra foundation #140 mixed with #170, HD concealer #335, @lauramercier #secretbrighteningpowder , @makeupforeverofficial #Supermatte loose powder #12, Brows: @anastasiabeverlyhills #anastasiabeverlyhills Pro brow pallette- taupe mixed with soft brown, @maccosmetics stripdown lip liner, soft & gentle highlight & naked pigment, @narsissist orgasm blush, @urbandecaycosmetics naked palette.
Look #1 on Model. On set for @hollyrandall #hollyrandall #hair #makeup #beforeandafter #photos by #xmelissamakeupx #nofilter #nophotoshop #straightupmakeup
Een foto die is geplaatst door Melissa Murphy (@xmelissamakeupx) op
? Last look on Model: ?? @khloe #KhloeTerae on set for @hollyrandall #HollyRandall #Playboy @playboyonline #hair #makeup #beforeandafter #photos by #xmelissamakeupx #nofilter #nophotoshop #straightupmakeup I can't wait until these photos release!! ?
Een foto die is geplaatst door Melissa Murphy (@xmelissamakeupx) op
On set for @hollyrandall #hair #makeup #beforeandafter #photos #video by #XmelissamakeupX #nofilter #nophotoshop #straightupmakeup ?Some products used: @faceatelier foundation applied with @beautyblender @makeupforeverofficial HD concealer & contour pallette, bronzer, @anastasiabeverlyhills dipbrow in soft brown, for lips I used makeup forever Aqua liner in 3C all over lips and applied a Victoria secret light pink gloss over it. The VS glosses smell & taste good?? #themed #naturalglamour
#naturalglamour #hair #makeup #beforeandafter #photos #video by #xmelissamakeupx #nofilter #nophotoshop #straightupmakeup
Een video die is geplaatst door Melissa Murphy (@xmelissamakeupx) op