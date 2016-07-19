Gênant: Melania Trump kopieert speech Michelle Obama uit 2008

Donald Trump is geen Barack Obama, dat is een feit waar we het verder niet over hoeven te hebben. En Melania Trump is net zo min Michelle Obama. Maar vandaag zijn we toch even in de war.

De vrouw van de Republikeinse presidentskandidaat hield een toespraak tijdens de Republican National Convention in Cleveland. En het lijkt er toch echt op dat ze letterlijk een speech van de vrouw van Obama heeft gejat. We hebben twee passages van de speech letterijk uitgeschreven, zoek de verschillen.

Melania Trump

My parents impressed on me the values: that you work hard for what you want in life. That your word is your bond and you do what you say and keep your promise. That you treat people with respect. They taught me to show the values and morals in my daily life. That is the lesson that I continue to pass along to our son.

And we need to pass those lessons on to the many generations to follow. Because we want our children in this nation to know that the only limit to your achievements is the strength of your dreams and your willingness to work for them.

Michelle Obama

And Barack and I were raised with so many of the same values: that you work hard for what you want in life; that your word is your bond and you do what you say you're going to do; that you treat people with dignity and respect, even if you don't know them, and even if you don't agree with them.

And Barack and I set out to build lives guided by these values, and pass them on to the next generation. Because we want our children — and all children in this nation — to know that the only limit to the height of your achievements is the reach of your dreams and your willingness to work for them.

De twee speeches naast elkaar

'Ik schreef de speech met zo weinig mogelijk hulp'

Voor de speech werd Melania in een privéjet nog geïnterviewd over de toespraak. 'Ik schreef de speech met zo weinig mogelijk hulp', zegt ze onder meer. Ja, gênant dit.

Statement Trump Campaign

Tja, en dan kwam er nog een statement vanuit het Trump-kamp.