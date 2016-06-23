Solliciteren bij Donald Trump; het beste van #jobinterviewattrumpcampaignhq

Twitter is niet zo leuk meer als vroeger, maar zo af en toe levert het medium nog een pareltje op. De hashtag #jobinterviewattrumpcampaignhq is daar een goed voorbeeld van.

De hashtag werd in het leven geroepen door de Amerikaanse internetkrant Huffington Post, nadat Trump de omstreden campagneleider Corey Lewandowski ontslagen. Hoe zou zo'n sollicitatiegesprek met een aspirant campagneleider eruit zien? Wat zijn de toelatingseisen? Welke strikvragen worden er gesteld? Twitter geeft antwoord.

#JobInterviewAtTrumpCampaignHQ Before we begin, let me just check with my card pic.twitter.com/O7RWmibdpR  Not Roger Smith (@JamesMorgan92) 21 juni 2016

"Please fill in the countries on this blank world map."#JobInterviewAtTrumpCampaignHQ ANSWER KEY --> pic.twitter.com/DH9ojmOo0Z  Eric Wolfson (@EricWolfson) 21 juni 2016

What's your favorite rare animal to kill? #JobInterviewAtTrumpCampaignHQ pic.twitter.com/PcKJ5dhNB0  Dan Kostka (@danielkostka) 21 juni 2016

Would you be okay with Mr. Trump "dating" his own daughter? #JobInterviewAtTrumpCampaignHQ @HuffPostComedy pic.twitter.com/HBNSuKxCxy  Portmanteau Jones (@SadlyCatless) 21 juni 2016

No I don't mind being humiliated in public. Why do you ask?#JobInterviewAtTrumpCampaignHQ @HuffPostComedy pic.twitter.com/nxeFo3wkCB  Chuy Biscochitos (@krodNM) 21 juni 2016

#JobInterviewAtTrumpCampaignHQ Can you throw an election, but make it look like we weren't trying to lose? pic.twitter.com/8aWPgB3dbL  Honest Hillary (@Honest_Hillary) 21 juni 2016

Can you make a taco bowl as good as Hispanics? #JobInterviewAtTrumpCampaignHQ @HuffPostComedy pic.twitter.com/fwutKEfqNh  Greg (@GregGonsky) 21 juni 2016

#JobInterviewAtTrumpCampaignHQ "I'm gonna ask you a few questions. And then Sean is gonna explain what I mean, OK?" pic.twitter.com/gH8r5VgCkZ  TheValuesVoter (@TheValuesVoter) 21 juni 2016

#JobInterviewAtTrumpCampaignHQ "Talk about a time when immigrants made your life difficult & how you overcame them" pic.twitter.com/9q2Qs5pNo9  Buh Bye GOP (@BuhByeGOP) 21 juni 2016

#JobInterviewAtTrumpCampaignHQ We have a strict dress code. pic.twitter.com/dyJ54w0tOY  Sharon Chabot (@nhdogmom) 21 juni 2016

#JobInterviewAtTrumpCampaignHQ Please list all the groups you are prepared to hate and discriminate against. pic.twitter.com/vEbSwIXIAs  Sharon Chabot (@nhdogmom) 21 juni 2016