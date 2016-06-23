Solliciteren bij Donald Trump; het beste van #jobinterviewattrumpcampaignhq

Twitter is niet zo leuk meer als vroeger, maar zo af en toe levert het medium nog een pareltje op. De hashtag #jobinterviewattrumpcampaignhq is daar een goed voorbeeld van.

De hashtag werd in het leven geroepen door de Amerikaanse internetkrant Huffington Post, nadat Trump de omstreden campagneleider Corey Lewandowski ontslagen. Hoe zou zo'n sollicitatiegesprek met een aspirant campagneleider eruit zien? Wat zijn de toelatingseisen? Welke strikvragen worden er gesteld? Twitter geeft antwoord.

