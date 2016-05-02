Deze Pakistaan was de CIA vijf jaar voor en twitterde écht live over de dood van Osama bin Laden

Omdat het precies vijf jaar geleden is dat Osama Bin-Laden is vermoord, besloot de narcistische CIA de inval en buitenrechtelijke executie van Bin Laden te 'live'-tweeten. De reconstructie op social media heeft tot heel wat commotie geleid.

De CIA is blijkbaar erg trots op de operatie waarbij een Amerikaanse legerhelikopter neerstortte. De claim dat “de dood van Osama bin Laden een belangrijke overwinning in de Amerikaanse strijd tegen al-Qaeda was”, viel op Twitter niet in goede aarde, aangezien een tak van Al-Qaeda, nu bekend onder de naam Islamitische Staat, diverse grote aanslagen in onder meer het hart van Europa wist te plegen.

Opmerkelijke zet, dus, dit Amerikaanse staaltje spierballen tonen. En als er iets is waar Twitter nog wél goed in is, dan is het een slechte zet volkomen afbranden. Bekijk hier een overzicht van de faux pas van de CIA en de reacties daarop.

Imagine what the @CIA are planning for the 10th anniversary - Puppets? Opera? Pixelated animated gifs? #UBLRaid  James Saunders (@Jimbolinos) 1 mei 2016

Operation Neptune Spear

Wat de CIA ironisch genoeg misschien niet wist, is dat 'Operation Neptune Spear' al een keer live getweet was. En dan ook echt live. De Pakistaanse IT-medewerker Sohaib Athar was 5 jaar geleden namelijk in Abbottabad en deed verslag van de operatie, volkomen onbewust van het feit dat hij verslag sloeg van een historische gebeurtenis. We hebben de tweets opgeduikeld.

Athar deed verslag van de inval, zonder dat hij wist dat het om Bin Laden ging.

Helicopter hovering above Abbottabad at 1AM (is a rare event).  Sohaib Athar (@ReallyVirtual) 1 mei 2011

A huge window shaking bang here in Abbottabad Cantt. I hope its not the start of something nasty :-S  Sohaib Athar (@ReallyVirtual) 1 mei 2011

@m0hcin all silent after the blast, but a friend heard it 6 km away too... the helicopter is gone too.  Sohaib Athar (@ReallyVirtual) 1 mei 2011

Just talked to family in Abbottabad, say they heard three blasts one after another, don't know what really happened.  Ata ul Mohsin (@mohcinshah) 1 mei 2011

@m0hcin the few people online at this time of the night are saying one of the copters was not Pakistani...  Sohaib Athar (@ReallyVirtual) 1 mei 2011

Seems something nasty happening in #Abbottabad, God save us.  Ata ul Mohsin (@mohcinshah) 1 mei 2011

Since taliban (probably) don't have helicpoters, and since they're saying it was not "ours", so must be a complicated situation #abbottabad  Sohaib Athar (@ReallyVirtual) 1 mei 2011

The abbottabad helicopter/UFO was shot down near the Bilal Town area, and there's report of a flash. People saying it could be a drone.  Sohaib Athar (@ReallyVirtual) 1 mei 2011

@ReallyVirtual Damn. Unusual. Was it of Pakistan Army?  Tahir Akram (@tahirakram) 1 mei 2011

@tahirakram very likely - but it was too noisy to be a spy craft, or, a very poor spy craft it was.  Sohaib Athar (@ReallyVirtual) 1 mei 2011

@kursed Well, there were at least two copters last night, I heard one but a friend heard two, for 15-20 minutes.  Sohaib Athar (@ReallyVirtual) 2 mei 2011

I think the helicopter crash in Abbottabad, Pakistan and the President Obama breaking news address are connected.  Munzir Naqvi (@naqvi) 2 mei 2011