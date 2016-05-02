Deze Pakistaan was de CIA vijf jaar voor en twitterde écht live over de dood van Osama bin Laden

Omdat het precies vijf jaar geleden is dat Osama Bin-Laden is vermoord, besloot de narcistische CIA de inval en buitenre...
@media (max-width: 679px){#fig-65a9695cd8f55 img.lazyloading{background: #eee;}#fig-65a9695cd8f55 img{#fig-65a9695cd8f55 img.lazyloading{width: 470px;height: 470px;}}@media (min-width: 680px) and (max-width: 680px){#fig-65a9695cd8f55 img.lazyloading{background: #eee;}#fig-65a9695cd8f55 img{#fig-65a9695cd8f55 img.lazyloading{width: 624px;height: 624px;}}@media (min-width: 681px) and (max-width: 1320px){#fig-65a9695cd8f55 img.lazyloading{background: #eee;}#fig-65a9695cd8f55 img{#fig-65a9695cd8f55 img.lazyloading{width: 1290px;height: 726px;}}@media (min-width: 1321px){#fig-65a9695cd8f55 img.lazyloading{background: #eee;}#fig-65a9695cd8f55 img{#fig-65a9695cd8f55 img.lazyloading{width: 948px;height: 533px;}}

Omdat het precies vijf jaar geleden is dat Osama Bin-Laden is vermoord, besloot de narcistische CIA de inval en buitenrechtelijke executie van Bin Laden te 'live'-tweeten. De reconstructie op social media heeft tot heel wat commotie geleid.

De CIA is blijkbaar erg trots op de operatie waarbij een Amerikaanse legerhelikopter neerstortte. De claim dat “de dood van Osama bin Laden een belangrijke overwinning in de Amerikaanse strijd tegen al-Qaeda was”, viel op Twitter niet in goede aarde, aangezien een tak van Al-Qaeda, nu bekend onder de naam Islamitische Staat, diverse grote aanslagen in onder meer het hart van Europa wist te plegen.

Lees ook: 9/11 terrorist duikt op in commercial voor Turks ontharingsproduct

Opmerkelijke zet, dus, dit Amerikaanse staaltje spierballen tonen. En als er iets is waar Twitter nog wél goed in is, dan is het een slechte zet volkomen afbranden. Bekijk hier een overzicht van de faux pas van de CIA en de reacties daarop.

Operation Neptune Spear

Wat de CIA ironisch genoeg misschien niet wist, is dat 'Operation Neptune Spear' al een keer live getweet was. En dan ook echt live. De Pakistaanse IT-medewerker Sohaib Athar was 5 jaar geleden namelijk in Abbottabad en deed verslag van de operatie, volkomen onbewust van het feit dat hij verslag sloeg van een historische gebeurtenis. We hebben de tweets opgeduikeld.

Athar deed verslag van de inval, zonder dat hij wist dat het om Bin Laden ging.

Laatste nieuws