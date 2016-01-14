De etnische zoektocht van fotograaf Brock Elbank voor zijn ode aan de sproet

De Australische fotograaf Brock Elbank is bezig met een unieke serie portretten van mensen over de hele wereld met sproeten.
De opeenhoping van pigment op de menselijke huid, die sproet wordt genoemd, wordt gezien als een van de zeven schoonheden. Een gegeven dat Elbank nog maar eens wil bevestigen. Eind 2017 komt er een expositie van zijn project, Freckles genaamd. Daarvoor wil hij in totaal 150 verschillende mensen fotograferen.
"Ik ben in Londen gaan werken vanwege de diversiteit aan nationaliteiten. Mijn streven voor de expositie is een zo breed mogelijk scala aan etniciteiten. De ideale persoon zou voor mij overigens iemand met een Iers-Peruviaans-Caribische etniciteit zijn. Mocht je iemand kennen, laat het me weten", aldus de fotograaf tegen The Guardian. Het idee van het project ontstond nadat Elbank de zoon van een vriend had gefotografeerd.
Hieronder een compilatie van zijn portretten tot nu toe, meer werk van deze fotograaf vind je hier.
It's taken over 6 months to finally have @thxtfrecklefxce over to #ElbankHOPstudio, for his portrait. More to follow from this busy week, I've had some superb faces here with another busy week ahead. [email protected] #Freckles please only send a clear, colour, passport style selfie and it's being shot only in London. #Mrelbank #Beauty #Portrait #Freckled #Mixedrace #Blighty
The bar just got raised, the sublime @leah.sheehan Whose friends at Christie's showed Leah @natasha_culzac's Guardian article. Let's get more of this submitting to the series please. [email protected] #Freckles please submit clear, colour photos that show your freckles and we're shooting in London. #Mrelbank #ElbankHOPstudio #Beauty #Portrait #Freckled #Blighty Een foto die is geplaatst door Brock Elbank (@mrelbank) op
A pretty good weekend on the #Freckles PR front.. Thank you to @buzzfeed's #MattTucker for his great article, @MetroUK's #EllenScott, @Cosmo's #LauraHooperBeck, @MTVDE's #AlexJedermann for all their features on my current ongoing series.. I've been very lucky to have received some great subjects for the coming months.. Here featured in @just_manija from her recent series at #ElbankHOPstudio [email protected] #Freckles #Mrelbank #Beauty #Portrait #mixedrace #Freckled #London #Blighty #Smile Een foto die is geplaatst door Brock Elbank (@mrelbank) op
Starting 2016 with a revised image of one of 2015's most popular #Freckled subjects @cole_emily.. Tomorrow we host our first #Freckles portrait of 2016 and we've two fantastic subjects at #ElbankHOPstudio Keep emailing your photos into [email protected] #Freckles with a very clear photo and remember this is being shot in London #Mrelbank #Beauty #Portrait #Freckles #London #Blighty
@taylorshaq here visited #ElbankHOPstudio last week after a friend suggested he sent in a #Freckled photo.. Shaq had a fantastic face and said he didn't like being photographed so close, so there will be a further away shot at some point.. I've one more portrait of one of my daughters school friends.. [email protected] #Freckles with a very clear, colour, passport style selfie.. #MrElbank #Beauty #Portrait #Freckles #London #Blighty Een foto die is geplaatst door Brock Elbank (@mrelbank) op
Today's was a special one, #Eddie here not only had flown in all the way from Sydney, he was my original #Freckled portrait over 3.5 years ago.. Now nearly 14, the freckles are the same, though the face and boy have changed no end.. I've two further subjects later this week and two from last week to post later this week.. #MrElbank #Beauty #Portrait #Kid #Freckles #ElbankHOPstudio #london #Blighty
Isla @calderfiona who is our final #Freckles pre holiday portrait at #ElbankHOPstudio Wishing everyone a safe and happy holiday season.. Keep sending in your submissions for #Freckles to [email protected] #Mrelbank #Beauty #Portrait #RedHead #London #Blighty Een foto die is geplaatst door Brock Elbank (@mrelbank) op
Another of the striking @bell.lagbo from Sweden, who visited #ElbankHOPstudio last week.. Send your photo into [email protected] #Freckles and please make sure it's your whole face and the freckles are clear in your photo please!! #Mrelbank #Beauty #Portrait #Freckled #Sweden #London #Blighty #RedHead
I loved shooting Milia Meijs-Corbeek's portrait on Monday at #ElbankHOPstudio The Mother of Nienke Meijs, they'd both kindly travelled from The Netherlands for their series, plus Milia recently reached a special birthday, but that's not for me to say... Yesterday and today I Skyped with two new potential Dutch #Freckled subjects.. I've had 4 lovely subjects travel from Europe this week alone and we've some great portraits ahead.. I'm pleased with how everyone is now getting on board, we've 60 or so places left, so send in those freckled selfies to [email protected] #Freckles #Mrelbank #Dutch #Beauty #Portrait #London #Blighty Een foto die is geplaatst door Brock Elbank (@mrelbank) op