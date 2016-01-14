De etnische zoektocht van fotograaf Brock Elbank voor zijn ode aan de sproet

De Australische fotograaf Brock Elbank is bezig met een unieke serie portretten van mensen over de hele wereld met sproe...
@media (max-width: 679px){#fig-65a95cb16ad17 img.lazyloading{background: #eee;}#fig-65a95cb16ad17 img{#fig-65a95cb16ad17 img.lazyloading{width: 470px;height: 470px;}}@media (min-width: 680px) and (max-width: 680px){#fig-65a95cb16ad17 img.lazyloading{background: #eee;}#fig-65a95cb16ad17 img{#fig-65a95cb16ad17 img.lazyloading{width: 624px;height: 624px;}}@media (min-width: 681px) and (max-width: 1320px){#fig-65a95cb16ad17 img.lazyloading{background: #eee;}#fig-65a95cb16ad17 img{#fig-65a95cb16ad17 img.lazyloading{width: 1290px;height: 726px;}}@media (min-width: 1321px){#fig-65a95cb16ad17 img.lazyloading{background: #eee;}#fig-65a95cb16ad17 img{#fig-65a95cb16ad17 img.lazyloading{width: 948px;height: 533px;}}

De Australische fotograaf Brock Elbank is bezig met een unieke serie portretten van mensen over de hele wereld met sproeten.

De opeenhoping van pigment op de menselijke huid, die sproet wordt genoemd, wordt gezien als een van de zeven schoonheden. Een gegeven dat Elbank nog maar eens wil bevestigen. Eind 2017 komt er een expositie van zijn project, Freckles genaamd. Daarvoor wil hij in totaal 150 verschillende mensen fotograferen.

Lees ook: Wegdromen in het surrealistische universum van Tony Futura

"Ik ben in Londen gaan werken vanwege de diversiteit aan nationaliteiten. Mijn streven voor de expositie is een zo breed mogelijk scala aan etniciteiten. De ideale persoon zou voor mij overigens iemand met een Iers-Peruviaans-Caribische etniciteit zijn. Mocht je iemand kennen, laat het me weten", aldus de fotograaf tegen The Guardian. Het idee van het project ontstond nadat Elbank de zoon van een vriend had gefotografeerd.

Hieronder een compilatie van zijn portretten tot nu toe, meer werk van deze fotograaf vind je hier.

Laatste nieuws