Winnaar en verliezer van de dag: Dafne Schippers vs. Freek Vonk

In Nieuwe Revu iedere week aandacht voor een winnaar en verliezer. Maar het is natuurlijk zonde om niet dagelijks met complimenten en modder te smijten. Dus doen we dat wel.

Winnaar van de dag: Dafne Schippers

Neerlands hoop in bange dagen: Dafne Schippers. Pas als zij twee keer goud haalt in Rio, durven we ons weer buiten Nederland te vertonen. Als bonus verschijnt ze ook nog eens in Vogue. In een flatteus sportpakje, welteverstaan. Een hele vooruitgang vergeleken met de Wibra-outfits van Kiki Bertens. Sorry lieve feministen, het oog wil gewoon ook wat.

Verliezer van de dag: Freek Vonk

Hij doet er van alles aan, maar de larven gaan maar niet uit zijn been. Hij houdt de wereld uitgebreid op de hoogte van de beestjes onder zijn huid. Niet zo aanstellen Freek, Crocodile Dundee sneed ze er gewoon uit en vrat ze direct op.

