Winnaar en verliezer van de dag: Dafne Schippers vs. Freek Vonk

In Nieuwe Revu iedere week aandacht voor een winnaar en verliezer. Maar het is natuurlijk zonde om niet dagelijks met complimenten en modder te smijten. Dus doen we dat wel.
Winnaar van de dag: Dafne Schippers
Happy birthday to @Dafne_Schippers, the cover star of our new July/August issue! ? In this new Golden Issue an exclusive shoot and interview with Olympic athlete Dafne ? in which she talks about her success, her strict training schedule and going for gold ? In stores June 21st, but already available to order online via the link in bio ?Photography @deMarcdeGroot styling @DimphydenOtter hair&make-up @IrenaRuben creative director @MartienVoguenl | @Nike
Golden girl! ? For the cover shoot of our Golden Issue with Olympic star @Dafne_Schippers we travelled to Florida for an exclusive shoot on the running tracks ?? The complete behind the scenes is up now on Vogue.nl and the Vogue Nederland youtube channel ? Our new Golden Issue is in stores June 21st, but already available to pre-order online via the link in bio ? Video @ChristiaanGrammer Een video die is geplaatst door Vogue Netherlands (@nlvogue) op
Verliezer van de dag: Freek Vonk
Knabbel en Babbel maken het goed, ze willen er niet uit: https://t.co/lHiPcsjBMj
Dr. Freek Vonk (@freekvonk) 16 juni 2016
Hij doet er van alles aan, maar de larven gaan maar niet uit zijn been. Hij houdt de wereld uitgebreid op de hoogte van de beestjes onder zijn huid. Niet zo aanstellen Freek, Crocodile Dundee sneed ze er gewoon uit en vrat ze direct op.