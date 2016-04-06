BabesForTrump: een nieuw dieptepunt in de campagne van Donald Trump

Donald Trump blijft verbazen. Dat deed hij al met deze 'Noord-Koreaanse' propaganda, het debat tegen zichzelf, zijn vergelijking met Roosevelt en eigenlijk iedere andere seconde dat hij in de media verschijnt.
'Wie stemt er in godsnaam op deze gek?', denk je iedere keer weer als je zijn spraytanhoofd voorbij ziet komen. Welnu, deels hebben we een antwoord op deze prangende vraag; vrouwen met rondingen en blond haar.
Lees ook: Hollywoodsterren achter (averechtse) petitie #StopHateDumpTrump
Een groeiende groep hete babes, om de Amerikaanse terminologie er maar een beetje in te houden, verenigt zich onder de naam Babes for Trump en voert campagne voor Trump via social media. Een nieuw dieptepunt in de campagne van de man die het machtigste land ter wereld wil besturen. Tegelijkertijd moeten we toegeven: dit heeft 'ie toch aardig geregeld. Een compilatie van de voluptueuze republikeinen, het oog wil af en toe ook gewoon wat.
God Bless America ?????? #babesfortrump pic.twitter.com/HOQEY2TX8d
Babes For Trump (@BabesForTrump) 27 maart 2016
#BabesForTrump Hashtag Might be the Best Thing That's Come From Trump ... - https://t.co/tgiSCP4m0U #babesfortrump pic.twitter.com/Ivbe2qlDti
The Tailgate Times (@Tailgate_Times) 31 maart 2016
Four guys are running a twitter account compiling #BabesForTrump, writes lusty @callummcc94 https://t.co/qZhLGqtabA pic.twitter.com/UZ2xgkHK1Q
The Tab (@TheTab) 1 april 2016
There Is A LOT Of Rump On The #BabesForTrump Social Media Accounts https://t.co/mMfvy0cP7O pic.twitter.com/OpF0om373l
BroBible (@BroBible) 30 maart 2016
You can't win them all. But, there's a lot to be hopeful for ??#BabesForTrump ?? pic.twitter.com/XfPseumgqY
Babes For Trump (@BabesForTrump) 6 april 2016
Silent majority defends Trump against sexism with #BabesForTrump #TrumpRump stupid is as stupid votes. pic.twitter.com/pNiz3wICKo
THE CONNET (@THEAlleyeceeing) 3 april 2016
TRUMP 2016. Make America Great Again. Double Tap and Tag a Friend #babes #babes4trump #babesfortrump #babesfordays #trump #trump2016 #trumptrain #trumptrumptrump #trumpforpresident #tfm #tfmgirls #instadaily #election #doubletap #maga #makeamericagreatagain #college #collegebabes #donaldtrump #love #like4like
Een foto die is geplaatst door Babes For Trump (@realbabesfortrump) op
Abi is trying to Make America Great Again. Are you? Double Tap & Tag Some Friends #babes #babes4trump #babesfordays #babesfortrump #tfm #tfmgirls #trump2016 #trump #trumptrain #trumptrumptrump #trumpforpresident #republican #republicanbabes #college #collegebabes #makeamericagreatagain #maga #love #daily #president #instadaily #election #doubletap
2 great things... #babezfortrump #babesfortrump #trump2016 #trumptrain #trumpnation #beach #TrumpFlag
Een foto die is geplaatst door Donald J. Trump 2016 (@american_conservative__) op
We're still going people!!! #babesfortrump is a movement and we will keep it up as best we can! Check out the message this Babe has for America ?? #makeamericagreatagain Tag a Friend & Double Tap #babesfortrump #tfmgirls #tfm #cruzsexscandal #nevercruz #votetrump #republicansfortrump #republicansfortrump #republicandebate #republican #maga #donaldtrump #trumprally #trump2016 #trump #college #collegebabes #collegesnaps #collegerepublicans #students4trump #instadaily #instababes #instagirls
Een foto die is geplaatst door Babes For Trump (@realbabesfortrump) op