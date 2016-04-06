BabesForTrump: een nieuw dieptepunt in de campagne van Donald Trump

Donald Trump blijft verbazen. Dat deed hij al met deze 'Noord-Koreaanse' propaganda, het debat tegen zichzelf, zijn vergelijking met Roosevelt en eigenlijk iedere andere seconde dat hij in de media verschijnt.

'Wie stemt er in godsnaam op deze gek?', denk je iedere keer weer als je zijn spraytanhoofd voorbij ziet komen. Welnu, deels hebben we een antwoord op deze prangende vraag; vrouwen met rondingen en blond haar.

Een groeiende groep hete babes, om de Amerikaanse terminologie er maar een beetje in te houden, verenigt zich onder de naam Babes for Trump en voert campagne voor Trump via social media. Een nieuw dieptepunt in de campagne van de man die het machtigste land ter wereld wil besturen. Tegelijkertijd moeten we toegeven: dit heeft 'ie toch aardig geregeld. Een compilatie van de voluptueuze republikeinen, het oog wil af en toe ook gewoon wat.

There Is A LOT Of Rump On The #BabesForTrump Social Media Accounts https://t.co/mMfvy0cP7O pic.twitter.com/OpF0om373l  BroBible (@BroBible) 30 maart 2016

You can't win them all. But, there's a lot to be hopeful for ??#BabesForTrump ?? pic.twitter.com/XfPseumgqY  Babes For Trump (@BabesForTrump) 6 april 2016

Silent majority defends Trump against sexism with #BabesForTrump #TrumpRump stupid is as stupid votes. pic.twitter.com/pNiz3wICKo  THE CONNET (@THEAlleyeceeing) 3 april 2016

Best hashtag ever!!! #BabesForTrump ? ...Funniest thing I've read all day! Een foto die is geplaatst door Ozz (@ozz213) op 1 Apr 2016 om 3:16 PDT

2 great things... #babezfortrump #babesfortrump #trump2016 #trumptrain #trumpnation #beach #TrumpFlag Een foto die is geplaatst door Donald J. Trump 2016 (@american_conservative__) op 4 Apr 2016 om 4:41 PDT