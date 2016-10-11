De wereld is een poepcafé rijker en het staat niet in Japan

Mocht je te veel naar Ome Willem hebben gekeken of er rare voedselfantasieën op nahouden, dan kun je nu in Toronto je lol op.

Daar zit namelijk een nieuwe poepcafé gevestigd, onder de welluidende naam Poop Café. De kaart bestaat uit Koreaanse hapjes, desserts en drankjes. Allemaal qua naam of vorm geïnspireerd door fecaliën. Zo kun je Nutella-keutels en Oreo-drollen bestellen en is de Red Bean Poop Waffle de specialiteit van het huis. Je kunt kiezen of je je hapjes en drankjes geserveerd krijgt in een toiletpot, urinoir, badkuip (vreemde optie) of Aziatisch toilet.

Ook qua inrichting is alles gebaseerd op toiletten en ontlasting, behalve de toiletten zelf. "In Japan of Zuid-Korea heb je al restaurantjes met een poepthema, daardoor ben ik geïnspireerd", zegt eigenaresse Lien Nguyen tegen CBS.

"Ik denk dat de mensen in Toronto eraan moeten wennen, maar ik hoop dat het zo'n tentje wordt waar iedereen geweest wil zijn." Het restaurant vind je in Korea Town. We kunnen niet wachten op een vestiging op de Zeedijk in Amsterdam.

