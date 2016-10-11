De wereld is een poepcafé rijker en het staat niet in Japan

Mocht je te veel naar Ome Willem hebben gekeken of er rare voedselfantasieën op nahouden, dan kun je nu in Toronto je lol op.
Toronto, we finally have our own poop themed restaurant, @poopcafe which opened today in Koreatown! With all those food trends catching on in the city, it was inevitable that this trend would eventually come dropping in to town (Sorry, I couldn't resist) Overall poop theme doesn't take over every element in the decor except toilet chairs, mini urinal cups, poop props and cute chalk drawings on the black walls but nothing particularly over the top. Featured here are Nutella and Oreo Bingsu's served in mini toilets, Red Bean Poop Waffle. Fun novelty and brings a wacky twist to desserts but don't expect to find any savoury food here as its all sweets, drinks and waffles. #mrdimsum #poopcafe #cafe #dessert #poo #toilet #downtowntoronto #koreantown #taiwanese #taiwanfood #blogto #gastropost #feedmyphone #foodiegram #foodielife #livetoeat #buzzfeast #buzzfeedfood #huffposttaste #picoftheday #shit #emoji #torontorestaurants #cravethe6ix #foodietribe #koreatown
Lees ook: Professor Poep
Ook qua inrichting is alles gebaseerd op toiletten en ontlasting, behalve de toiletten zelf. "In Japan of Zuid-Korea heb je al restaurantjes met een poepthema, daardoor ben ik geïnspireerd", zegt eigenaresse Lien Nguyen tegen CBS.
"Ik denk dat de mensen in Toronto eraan moeten wennen, maar ik hoop dat het zo'n tentje wordt waar iedereen geweest wil zijn." Het restaurant vind je in Korea Town. We kunnen niet wachten op een vestiging op de Zeedijk in Amsterdam.
What's better than eating poop on Thanksgiving! ? The first washroom-themed cafe, #poopcafe , is finally opened in Toronto at 706 Bloor St West. Your water is served in a urinal and Bingsu (shaved ice) in a toilet bowl. They also have different flavours poop waffle. Definitely an unique experience! More pictures to come. ? ? #washroom #cafe #taiwanese #poop #toiletbowl #urnial #dessert #waffles #bingsu #shavedice #instafood #torontoeats #foodtoronto #torontofoodie #StyleDemEats #cravethe6ix #tastetoronto #torontofood #tasteto #bestfoodworld #asiafoodprn #foodspotting #topcitybites #foodistsocial #nomnom_to #nomnomnom #didyouspotit #toptorontorestaurants #reataurantsofinsta
@PoopCafe | In short, if my friend didn't want to try this place, I probably wouldn't have gone - especially right after they opened (I'm no fan of lines). It was safe to say we waited about an hour to get a seat... for just ordinary Bingsu (shaved ice) and HK egg waffles with ice cream. - This cafe definitely caught people's attention with its name, yet only one item on the menu is actually related to poop, others were just regular desserts served in mini toilets and bath tubs, for a premium price! So if you are someone like me who expect a cafe with innovative desserts that incorporate the idea of poop into it, you might be a little disappointed (especially after waiting so long in a line). All in all, I don't think the desserts are TERRIBLE, but I really wish they made more effort to tie their menu items with their theme! Does it hurt to pipe the Nutella into a poop shape ? Did I expect too much...? Have any of you been yet? I want to hear what you think! #poopcafe
Yayyyyyy! I'm here! Apparently, I'm their 1st customer! Toronto's 1st poop ? cafe! I'm having Nutella Bingsu for breakfast! ??? * Milk shaved ice, nuts, Oreo crumbs, whipped cream, gelato, chocolate drizzle, condensed milk sauce, Oreo * * * * * #eatfamous #eatstoronto #buzzfoodfeed #yyz #yyzeats #livetoeat #livetoeat #foodforfoodies #foodielife #nomnomnom #tofoodies #toeats #igfood #ilovefood #foodpornto #foodphotography #foodlover #foodpics #foodadventures #tofood #poopcafe #toiletcafe #toiletcafe #poop #shit