Winnaar en verliezer van de dag: Red Hot Chili Peppers vs. Wit-Russische douane

In Nieuwe Revu iedere week aandacht voor een winnaar en verliezer. Maar het is natuurlijk zonde om niet dagelijks met complimenten en modder te smijten. Dus doen we dat wel.
Winnaar van de dag: Red Hot Chili Peppers
We were called into customs officials office at an airport in Belarus and they asked us to sign a bunch of Metallica cd's and photos. We tried to explain to them that we weren't Metallica but they insisted that we sign anyway. They had the power. Well I did play fight fire with with with Metallica once. I love Metallica anyways but I'm no Robert Trujillo.
Verliezer van de dag: Wit-Russische douane
Wit-Russische douane ziet Red Hot Chili Peppers voor Metallica (!) aan en dwingt (!!) ze CD's te signeren https://t.co/hDD932DL6g
Olaf Koens (@obk) 10 juli 2016
Duidelijk.
Video
Deed ons denken aan de onderstaande video.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R_Kv7ibpZSo