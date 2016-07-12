Winnaar en verliezer van de dag: Red Hot Chili Peppers vs. Wit-Russische douane

In Nieuwe Revu iedere week aandacht voor een winnaar en verliezer. Maar het is natuurlijk zonde om niet dagelijks met complimenten en modder te smijten. Dus doen we dat wel.

Winnaar van de dag: Red Hot Chili Peppers

En dan wel gewoon tekenen. Dit zou Cristiano Ronaldo niet zo snel doen op een shirt van Lionel Messi.

Verliezer van de dag: Wit-Russische douane

Duidelijk.

Video

Deed ons denken aan de onderstaande video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R_Kv7ibpZSo

