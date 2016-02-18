De 12 indrukwekkendste World Press Photos van het jaar sinds die iconische uit 1989

Op de World Press Photo van het jaar is een vluchtelingenbaby te zien. "De foto springt eruit door de kracht van zijn eenvoud en de symboliek van het prikkeldraad", aldus de jury.
De Australische fotograaf Warren Richardson van de foto. Hij kampeerde vijf dagen met vluchtelingen aan de Syrisch-Hongaarse grens en volgde een groep van zo'n tweehonderd mensen die 's nachts probeerden de grens over te steken.
"Ik was urenlang met ze op pad, we speelden de hele nacht een kat en muisspel met de politie'', aldus Richardson. "Ik was compleet uitgeput toen ik deze foto nam. Het was rond drie uur in de ochtend en ik kon geen flitser gebruiken, dat was een te groot risico. Ik moest het doen met het licht van de maan.''
Congratulations to Warren Richardson, World Press Photo of the Year 2015 winner. Richardsons picturewhich also won first prize in the Spot News categoryshows refugees crossing the border from Serbia into Hungary, near Horgo (Serbia) and Röszke (Hungary). Taken at night on 28 August 2015, this man and child were part of the movement of people seeking to cross into Hungary before a secure fence on the border was completed.
World Press Photo of the Year 2014 by Mads Nissen. Caption: Jon and Alex, a gay couple, share an intimate moment at Alexs home, a small apartment in St Petersburg, Russia. Life for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people is becoming increasingly difficult in Russia. Sexual minorities face legal and social discrimination, harassment, and even violent hate-crime attacks from conservative religious and nationalistic groups.
World Press Photo of the Year 2013 by John Stanmeyer. Caption: African migrants on the shore of Djibouti City at night raise their phones in an attempt to catch an inexpensive signal from neighboring Somaliaa tenuous link to relatives abroad. Djibouti is a common stop-off point for migrants in transit from such countries as Somalia, Ethiopia and Eritrea, seeking a better life in Europe and the Middle East.
World Press Photo of the Year 2011 by Samuel Aranda. Caption: Sanaa, YemenFatima al-Qaws cradles her son Zayed (18), who is suffering from the effects of tear gas after participating in a street demonstration, in Sanaa, Yemen, on 15 October. Ongoing protests against the 33-year-long regime of authoritarian President Ali Abdullah Saleh escalated that day. Witnesses said that thousands marched down Zubairy Street, a main city thoroughfare, and were fired on when they reached a government checkpoint near the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Some demonstrators retreated, others carried on and were shot at again. At least 12 people were killed and some 30 injured. Ms Qawswho was herself involved in resistance to the regimefound her son after a second visit to look for him, among the wounded at a mosque that was being used as a temporary field hospital. Zayed remained in a coma for two days after the incident. He was injured on two further occasions, as demonstrations continued.
World Press Photo of the Year 2010 by Jodi Bieber. Caption: Kabul, AfghanistanBibi Aisha, 18, was disfigured as retribution for fleeing her husbands house in Oruzgan province, in the center of Afghanistan. At the age of 12, Aisha and her younger sister had been given to the family of a Taliban fighter under a Pashtun tribal custom for settling disputes. When she reached puberty she was married to him, but she later returned to her parents home, complaining of violent treatment by her in-laws. Men arrived there one night demanding that she be handed over to be punished for running away. Aisha was taken to a mountain clearing, where, at the orders of a Taliban commander, she was held down and had first her ears sliced off, then her nose. In local culture, a man who has been shamed by his wife is said to have lost his nose, and this is seen as punishment in return. Aisha was abandoned, but later rescued and taken to a shelter in Kabul run by the aid organization Women for Afghan Women, where she was given treatment and psychological help. After time in the refuge, she was taken to America to receive further counseling and reconstructive surgery.
World Press Photo of the Year 2009 by Pietro Masturzo. Caption: Women shout their dissent from a Tehran rooftop, following Iran's disputed presidential elections. The result had been a victory for President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad over opposition candidate Mir Hossein Mousavi, but there were allegations of vote-rigging. In the ensuing weeks, violent demonstrations took place in the streets. At night, supporters of Mousavi climbed their rooftops, shouting expressions of their discontent. As the streets emptied and went quiet after daytime demonstrations, cries of 'Allahu akbar!' and 'Death to the dictator!' filled the night air. These protests were an echo of the ones that took place during the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
World Press Photo of the Year 2007 by Tim Hetherington. Caption: Korengal Valley, Afghanistan. Brandon Olson, Specialist of Second Platoon, Battle Company of the Second Battalion of the US 503rd Infantry Regiment sinks onto an embankment in the Restrepo bunker at the end of the day. The Korengal Valley was the epicenter of the US fight against militant Islam in Afghanistan and the scene of some of the deadliest combat in the region.
World Press Photo of the Year 2003 by Jean-Marc Bouju. Caption: An Iraqi man comforts his 4-year-old son at a holding center for prisoners of war, in the base camp of the US Army 101st Airborne Division near An Najaf. The boy had become terrified when, according to orders, his father was hooded and handcuffed. A US soldier later severed the plastic handcuffs so that the man could comfort his child. Hoods were placed over detainees' heads because they were quicker to apply than blindfolds. The military said the bags were used to disorient prisoners and protect their identities. It is not known what happened to the man or the boy.
World Press Photo of the Year 1995 by Lucian Perkins. Caption: Chechnya, Russia. A bus on the road to Grozny during fighting between Chechen independence fighters and Russian troops. The First Chechen War, which erupted when President Boris Yeltsin sent troops to the rebellious province in December 1994, was still dragging on months later. When the Chechen fighters fled Grozny, the capital, where the war had claimed a horrendous human and material toll, Russian troops pursued them into the countryside to the south and east.
World Press Photo of the Year 1993 by Larry Towell. Caption: Gaza City, Gaza Strip. Palestinian boys raise toy guns in a gesture of defiance. The First Intifada, the first Palestinian uprising against Israel, started in December 1987 and strengthened the Arab population in their determination to fight the occupying Israeli force.
World Press Photo of the Year 1991 by David Turnley. Caption: While being evacuated to a hospital by helicopter, wounded US Sgt. Ken Kozakiewicz gives vent to his grief as he learns that the body bag next to wounded Cpl. Michael Tsangarakis contains the remains of his friend Andy Alaniz. On the last day of the Gulf War, 'friendly fire' claimed Alaniz's life and injured Kozakiewicz and Tsangarakis in the Euphrates Valley, Iraq.
World Press Photo of the Year 1989 by Charlie Cole. Caption: A demonstrator confronts a line of People's Liberation Army tanks on Chang'an Avenue, Beijing, during protests for democratic reform on Tiananmen Square.
Nieuwe Kerk, Amsterdam
In totaal vielen 41 fotografen in de prijzen, zo werd vandaag in de Nieuwe Kerk in Amsterdam duidelijk. De winnende foto's zijn vanaf 16 april te zien op een tentoonstelling in De Nieuwe Kerk in Amsterdam en reizen daarna de wereld rond.