De 12 indrukwekkendste World Press Photos van het jaar sinds die iconische uit 1989

Op de World Press Photo van het jaar is een vluchtelingenbaby te zien. "De foto springt eruit door de kracht van zijn eenvoud en de symboliek van het prikkeldraad", aldus de jury.

De Australische fotograaf Warren Richardson van de foto. Hij kampeerde vijf dagen met vluchtelingen aan de Syrisch-Hongaarse grens en volgde een groep van zo'n tweehonderd mensen die 's nachts probeerden de grens over te steken.

Lees ook: De 20 mooiste foto’s uit 2015 van onze verder grotendeels verdorven Moeder Aarde

"Ik was urenlang met ze op pad, we speelden de hele nacht een kat en muisspel met de politie'', aldus Richardson. "Ik was compleet uitgeput toen ik deze foto nam. Het was rond drie uur in de ochtend en ik kon geen flitser gebruiken, dat was een te groot risico. Ik moest het doen met het licht van de maan.''

De meest indrukwekkende foto's van het jaar sinds 1989 (die iconische op het Tiananmen-plein in Peking)

Nieuwe Kerk, Amsterdam

In totaal vielen 41 fotografen in de prijzen, zo werd vandaag in de Nieuwe Kerk in Amsterdam duidelijk. De winnende foto's zijn vanaf 16 april te zien op een tentoonstelling in De Nieuwe Kerk in Amsterdam en reizen daarna de wereld rond.